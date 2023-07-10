Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Rackspace Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -66.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 134.76%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.05 and $7.42. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.3 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.31 million over the last 3 months.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) stock is currently valued at $2.46. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.58 after opening at $2.20. The stock briefly dropped to $2.20 before ultimately closing at $2.18.

The market performance of Rackspace Technology Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.42 on 07/08/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.05 on 05/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 48.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 468.89M and boasts a workforce of 6800 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.89, with a change in price of -0.54. Similarly, Rackspace Technology Inc. recorded 1,953,458 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.83%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RXT stands at 154.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 149.63.

RXT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Rackspace Technology Inc. over the last 50 days is 74.87%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 66.55%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 59.39% and 65.49%, respectively.

RXT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -16.44%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -16.44%. The price of RXT increased 45.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.77%.