PYPL’s Market Whiplash: -6.22% YTD Decline, 2.72% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -6.22%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -14.03%. The price of PYPL increased 2.72% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.41%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) stock is currently valued at $66.79. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $67.66 after opening at $66.19. The stock briefly dropped to $65.98 before ultimately closing at $66.14.

PayPal Holdings Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $103.03 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $58.95 on 05/26/23.

52-week price history of PYPL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -35.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$58.95 and $103.03. The PayPal Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 12.31 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 17.49 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.79B and boasts a workforce of 29900 employees.

PayPal Holdings Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 29 analysts are rating PayPal Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 70.39, with a change in price of -14.01. Similarly, PayPal Holdings Inc. recorded 15,336,682 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.34%.

PYPL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PYPL stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.53.

PYPL Stock Stochastic Average

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 44.67%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 64.40%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.34% and 78.86%, respectively.