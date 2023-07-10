Polished.com Inc. (POL) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Polished.com Inc.’s current trading price is -67.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.09%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.41 and $1.57 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.54 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.34 million over the last three months.

At present, Polished.com Inc. (POL) has a stock price of $0.51. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.51 after an opening price of $0.46. The day’s lowest price was $0.45, and it closed at $0.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Polished.com Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $1.57 on 08/12/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.41 on 06/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Polished.com Inc. (POL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 53.67M and boasts a workforce of 482 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5336, with a change in price of -0.2598. Similarly, Polished.com Inc. recorded 408,646 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.75%.

POL Stock Stochastic Average

Polished.com Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 43.67%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 90.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.82% and 50.73%, respectively.

POL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -11.72%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.43%. Over the last 30 days, the price of POL has leaped by 0.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.60%.