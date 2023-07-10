OII’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $7.25 to $22.26 – What’s Next for Investors?

The stock price for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) currently stands at $21.53. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $21.719 after starting at $18.93. The stock’s lowest price was $18.93 before closing at $19.03.

Oceaneering International Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $22.26 on 03/03/23 and the lowest value was $7.25 on 09/26/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of OII Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Oceaneering International Inc.’s current trading price is -3.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 196.97%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $7.25 and $22.26. In the Energy sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.91 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.69 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.92B and boasts a workforce of 9200 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.98, with a change in price of +0.18. Similarly, Oceaneering International Inc. recorded 849,016 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.84%.

Examining OII’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OII stands at 1.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.35.

OII Stock Stochastic Average

Oceaneering International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 97.19%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.16%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.50% and 87.16%, respectively.

OII Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 23.10%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 27.62%. The price of OII fallen by 24.38% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.30%.