NVDA Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The current stock price for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is $425.03. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $432.14 after opening at $423.22. It dipped to a low of $421.80 before ultimately closing at $421.03.

In terms of market performance, NVIDIA Corporation had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $439.90 on 06/20/23, while the lowest value was $108.13 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of NVDA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. NVIDIA Corporation’s current trading price is -3.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 293.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $108.13 and $439.90. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 35.49 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 47.23 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 58.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1039.94B and boasts a workforce of 26196 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For NVIDIA Corporation

As of right now, 36 analysts are rating NVIDIA Corporation as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 305.12, with a change in price of +212.38. Similarly, NVIDIA Corporation recorded 48,100,027 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +99.87%.

NVDA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NVDA stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

NVDA Stock Stochastic Average

NVIDIA Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 91.44%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.07%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.47% and 74.80%, respectively.

NVDA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 190.84% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 188.18%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NVDA has fallen by 9.96%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.12%.