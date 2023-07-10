Home  »  Stock   »  Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Stock: ...

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s current trading price is 0.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 107.39%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.83 and $22.35 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.18 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 14.65 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is $22.46. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $22.28 after an opening price of $21.91. The stock briefly fell to $21.73 before ending the session at $21.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $22.35 on 07/10/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $10.83 on 10/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 71.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.22B and boasts a workforce of 38900 employees.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.44, with a change in price of +5.31. Similarly, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. recorded 14,747,569 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.36%.

NCLH Stock Stochastic Average

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 98.30%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.89%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.73% and 93.21%, respectively.

NCLH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 83.50% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 76.02%. The price of NCLH fallen by 31.96% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.17%.

