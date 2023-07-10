NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. NextEra Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -21.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.51%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $69.64 and $91.35. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.66 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 7.19 million over the last 3 months.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) stock is currently valued at $71.39. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $72.72 after opening at $72.53. The stock briefly dropped to $71.895 before ultimately closing at $72.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, NextEra Energy Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $91.35 on 08/16/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $69.64 on 03/01/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 147.75B and boasts a workforce of 15300 employees.

NextEra Energy Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating NextEra Energy Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.16, with a change in price of -4.33. Similarly, NextEra Energy Inc. recorded 7,604,998 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.73%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NEE stands at 1.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.38.

NEE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, NextEra Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 2.49%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 6.65% and 24.68% respectively.

NEE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -14.61%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -13.60%. The price of NEE decreased -3.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.79%.