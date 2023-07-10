Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Nanobiotix S.A.’s current trading price is -5.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 318.86%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.75 and $7.76. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.94 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.81 million observed over the last three months.

Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) has a current stock price of $7.33. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $5.195 after opening at $5.06. The stock’s low for the day was $5.00, and it eventually closed at $5.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nanobiotix S.A.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $7.76 on 07/10/23, and the lowest price during that time was $1.75, recorded on 05/01/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 112.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 175.29M and boasts a workforce of 102 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.32, with a change in price of +3.85. Similarly, Nanobiotix S.A. recorded 514,852 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +110.63%.

NBTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Nanobiotix S.A. over the last 50 days is at 85.32%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 71.76%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.24% and 40.21%, respectively.

NBTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 99.73% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 100.88%. The price of NBTX fallen by 48.38% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 44.58%.