MU’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 21.35% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.90%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MU has leaped by -10.20%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.72%.

The stock of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is currently priced at $60.65. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $61.49 after opening at $61.43. The day’s lowest price was $60.625 before the stock closed at $61.23.

In terms of market performance, Micron Technology Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $74.77 on 05/30/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $48.43 on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of MU Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Micron Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -18.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.23%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $48.43 and $74.77. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 15.01 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 18.15 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.07B and boasts a workforce of 48000 employees.

Micron Technology Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 20 analysts are rating Micron Technology Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 62.12, with a change in price of +0.83. Similarly, Micron Technology Inc. recorded 17,588,531 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.39%.

MU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MU stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

MU Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Micron Technology Inc. over the last 50 days is 8.49%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 1.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 3.09% and 6.33%, respectively.