MOB’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Mobilicom Limited’s Stock Performance

The current stock price for Mobilicom Limited (MOB) is $2.74. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.55 after opening at $1.51. It dipped to a low of $1.475 before ultimately closing at $1.50.

52-week price history of MOB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Mobilicom Limited’s current trading price is -58.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 211.37%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.88 and $6.66. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 73.97 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 77750.0 over the last three months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Mobilicom Limited (MOB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 110.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.29M.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4155, with a change in price of +1.4150. Similarly, Mobilicom Limited recorded 1,193,275 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +104.43%.

MOB Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Mobilicom Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 75.76%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 72.28%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 59.18% and 57.85%, respectively.

MOB Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 182.46% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 174.04%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MOB has fallen by 87.68%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 79.09%.