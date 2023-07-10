Meta Platforms Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 748.29B Market Cap

The present stock price for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is $290.53. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $296.20 after an opening price of $292.18. The stock briefly fell to $288.66 before ending the session at $291.99.

Meta Platforms Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $298.12 on 07/06/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $88.09 on 11/04/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of META Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Meta Platforms Inc.’s current trading price is -2.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 229.81%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $88.09 to $298.12. In the Communication Services sector, the Meta Platforms Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 25.51 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.23.29 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 748.29B and boasts a workforce of 77114 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Meta Platforms Inc.

As of right now, 39 analysts are rating Meta Platforms Inc. as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 228.34, with a change in price of +116.38. Similarly, Meta Platforms Inc. recorded 25,142,965 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +66.83%.

Examining META’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for META stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

META Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Meta Platforms Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 91.49%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 80.66%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 85.16% and 87.13% respectively.

META Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 141.42% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 128.10%. The price of META fallen by 7.16% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.20%.