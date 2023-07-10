Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Marvell Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -12.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.95%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $33.75 and $67.99. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 3.3 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 14.96 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) is $59.72. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $60.26 after opening at $59.91. The stock touched a low of $58.98 before closing at $59.15.

Marvell Technology Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $67.99 on 05/30/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $33.75 on 01/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 52.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.59B and boasts a workforce of 7418 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Marvell Technology Inc.

As of right now, 25 analysts are rating Marvell Technology Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 47.11, with a change in price of +13.99. Similarly, Marvell Technology Inc. recorded 13,973,226 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.68%.

How MRVL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MRVL stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

MRVL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Marvell Technology Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 72.26%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 43.86%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 37.64% and 41.39%, respectively.

MRVL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 61.23%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 72.20%. The price of MRVL fallen by 0.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.10%.