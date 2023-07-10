Luminar Technologies Inc. Inc. (LAZR) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 45.15%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 65.17%. The price of LAZR increased 7.08% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.43%.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) current stock price is $7.18. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $7.06 after opening at $6.60. The stock’s lowest point was $6.60 before it closed at $6.83.

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $11.35 on 08/12/22, and the lowest price during that time was $3.91, recorded on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of LAZR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -36.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.91 and $11.35. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.9 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 7.45 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.52B and boasts a workforce of 600 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Luminar Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Luminar Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.82, with a change in price of +1.06. Similarly, Luminar Technologies Inc. recorded 10,084,487 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.21%.

LAZR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Luminar Technologies Inc. over the past 50 days is 84.71%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 79.21%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 58.31% and 51.63%, respectively, over the past 20 days.