Liquid Media Group Ltd. Inc. (YVR) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 9.20%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -13.27%. The price of YVR fallen by 25.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 24.00%.

The stock price for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) currently stands at $0.19. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.1923 after starting at $0.1585. The stock’s lowest price was $0.1585 before closing at $0.16.

The market performance of Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $0.56 on 08/30/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.13 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of YVR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s current trading price is -65.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.13 and $0.56. The Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 0.84 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.65 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.20M and boasts a workforce of 26 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1741, with a change in price of -0.0939. Similarly, Liquid Media Group Ltd. recorded 1,088,118 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.82%.

YVR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YVR stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

YVR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 99.81%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.80%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.60% and 48.33%, respectively.