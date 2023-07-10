KODK’s Market Whiplash: 90.82% YTD Rise, 9.40% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 90.82% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 76.90%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KODK has fallen by 9.40%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 26.25%.

The stock of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is currently priced at $5.82. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $5.925 after opening at $5.13. The day’s lowest price was $5.10 before the stock closed at $5.06.

Eastman Kodak Company experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $7.24 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.78 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of KODK Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Eastman Kodak Company’s current trading price is -19.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 109.30%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.78 and $7.24. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 3.5 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.57 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 48.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 401.52M and boasts a workforce of 4200 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.07, with a change in price of +2.24. Similarly, Eastman Kodak Company recorded 593,729 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +62.57%.

KODK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KODK stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

KODK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Eastman Kodak Company over the last 50 days is 96.19%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 93.58%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.63% and 50.99%, respectively.