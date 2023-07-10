Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s current trading price is -69.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.31 and $1.64 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 52.4 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.17 million over the last three months.

The stock of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) is currently priced at $0.50. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.4159 after opening at $0.4159. The day’s lowest price was $0.36 before the stock closed at $0.37.

In terms of market performance, Jupiter Wellness Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.64 on 11/17/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.31 on 06/14/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.30M and boasts a workforce of 10 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4146, with a change in price of -0.0899. Similarly, Jupiter Wellness Inc. recorded 677,589 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.77%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JUPW stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

JUPW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 40.30%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 40.30%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.21% and 62.57%, respectively.

JUPW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -35.24% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -40.73%. Over the past 30 days, the price of JUPW has fallen by 49.77%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.64%.