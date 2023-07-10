JD.com Inc. (JD) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. JD.com Inc.’s current trading price is -47.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.29%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $31.57 and $67.87. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 12.65 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 11.32 million over the last 3 months.

At present, JD.com Inc. (JD) has a stock price of $35.76. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $36.19 after an opening price of $34.66. The day’s lowest price was $34.58, and it closed at $34.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JD.com Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $67.87 on 08/26/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $31.57 on 05/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

JD.com Inc. (JD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 54.73B and boasts a workforce of 450679 employees.

JD.com Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 32 analysts are rating JD.com Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.05, with a change in price of -16.53. Similarly, JD.com Inc. recorded 11,292,072 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.61%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JD stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

JD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for JD.com Inc. over the last 50 days is 46.02%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 30.21%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.62% and 19.39%, respectively.

JD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -36.29%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.90%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JD has leaped by -5.27%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.11%.