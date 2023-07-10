Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s current trading price is -67.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.08 and $8.85 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.54 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.75 million over the last three months.

At present, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has a stock price of $2.87. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.30 after an opening price of $3.08. The day’s lowest price was $2.68, and it closed at $3.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Imperial Petroleum Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $8.85 on 07/27/22 and the lowest value was $2.08 on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.29M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.22, with a change in price of -1.05. Similarly, Imperial Petroleum Inc. recorded 783,456 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.80%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMPP stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

IMPP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 32.31%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 10.30%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.39% and 20.39%, respectively.

IMPP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -20.64%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.97%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IMPP has leaped by -25.26%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.03%.