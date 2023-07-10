HYPR: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 151.19%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 148.29%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HYPR has fallen by 11.64%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.95%.

At present, Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) has a stock price of $2.11. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.22 after an opening price of $2.22. The day’s lowest price was $2.07, and it closed at $2.18.

Hyperfine Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.68 on 06/21/23 and the lowest value was $0.68 on 11/29/22.

52-week price history of HYPR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Hyperfine Inc.’s current trading price is -21.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 210.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.68 and $2.68. The Hyperfine Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.88 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.29 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 55.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 155.30M and boasts a workforce of 136 employees.

Hyperfine Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Hyperfine Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.59, with a change in price of +0.89. Similarly, Hyperfine Inc. recorded 684,281 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +72.95%.

HYPR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HYPR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HYPR Stock Stochastic Average

Hyperfine Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 62.25%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 35.23%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 41.63% and 46.39%, respectively.