Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Up 22.61% in 6 Months, Up 8.15% in 30 Days

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has a current stock price of $1.92. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.775 after opening at $1.71. The stock’s low for the day was $1.71, and it eventually closed at $1.77.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $4.91 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $1.12 on 05/03/23.

52-week price history of DNA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -60.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.87%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.12 and $4.91. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 8.3 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 21.39 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 42.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.38B and boasts a workforce of 1292 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4699, with a change in price of +0.1950. Similarly, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. recorded 20,884,041 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.34%.

DNA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DNA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 85.62%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 73.49%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 50.98% and 48.33%, respectively.

DNA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 13.91% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 22.61%. The price of DNA fallen by 8.15% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.49%.