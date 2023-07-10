Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s current trading price is -17.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $24.65 and $46.64 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 11.16 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 12.65 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is $38.64. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $39.14 after an opening price of $38.04. The stock briefly fell to $37.805 before ending the session at $37.91.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $46.64 on 01/25/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $24.65 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 54.34B and boasts a workforce of 25600 employees.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Freeport-McMoRan Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.77, with a change in price of -3.72. Similarly, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. recorded 12,696,144 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.78%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FCX stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

FCX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 67.68%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 39.80%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 38.37% and 56.63%, respectively.

FCX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 2.04% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -0.58%. The price of FCX fallen by 2.38% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.80%.