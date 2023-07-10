Ford Motor Company (F) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Ford Motor Company’s current trading price is -5.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $10.37 and $15.88. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 53.32 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 60.04 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Ford Motor Company (F) is $14.98. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $15.24 after opening at $14.99. The stock touched a low of $14.94 before closing at $14.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Ford Motor Company has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $15.88 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $10.37, recorded on 12/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Ford Motor Company (F) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 59.93B and boasts a workforce of 173000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Ford Motor Company

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Ford Motor Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.60, with a change in price of +2.25. Similarly, Ford Motor Company recorded 64,016,121 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.67%.

How F’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for F stands at 3.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.15.

F Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ford Motor Company over the last 50 days is at 89.47%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 77.55%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.70% and 90.86%, respectively.

F Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 35.33%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 31.04%. The price of F fallen by 15.85% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.20%.