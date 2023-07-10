Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s current trading price is -13.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.85%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $80.69 and $119.92. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 21.93 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 14.94 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) currently stands at $103.16. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $104.00 after starting at $101.92. The stock’s lowest price was $101.56 before closing at $102.92.

In terms of market performance, Exxon Mobil Corporation had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $119.92 on 04/28/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $80.69 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 416.11B and boasts a workforce of 62000 employees.

Exxon Mobil Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Exxon Mobil Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 108.91, with a change in price of -16.01. Similarly, Exxon Mobil Corporation recorded 15,769,411 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.43%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XOM stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

XOM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Exxon Mobil Corporation over the last 50 days is 10.18%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 21.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 36.25% and 55.52%, respectively.

XOM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -6.47%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -3.43%. The price of XOM leaped by -2.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.32%.