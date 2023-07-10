ET Stock Update: Energy Transfer LP’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

The stock price for Energy Transfer LP (ET) currently stands at $12.81. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $12.87 after starting at $12.80. The stock’s lowest price was $12.735 before closing at $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $13.67 on 01/24/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $9.36 on 07/14/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of ET Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Energy Transfer LP’s current trading price is -6.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.84%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $9.36 and $13.67. In the Energy sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.22 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 9.07 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.64B and boasts a workforce of 12565 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Energy Transfer LP

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Energy Transfer LP as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.64, with a change in price of -0.11. Similarly, Energy Transfer LP recorded 10,419,714 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.85%.

Examining ET’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ET stands at 1.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.74.

ET Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Energy Transfer LP’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 72.68%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 67.52% and 64.61%, respectively.

ET Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 7.96%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 7.42%. The price of ET leaped by -0.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.91%.