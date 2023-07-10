D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -85.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 369.46%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.40 and $13.23. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 2.51 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.36 million over the last three months.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has a current stock price of $1.86. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.079 after opening at $2.02. The stock’s low for the day was $1.85, and it eventually closed at $1.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

D-Wave Quantum Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 158.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 251.81M and boasts a workforce of 215 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9956, with a change in price of +0.7300. Similarly, D-Wave Quantum Inc. recorded 3,706,487 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +64.60%.

QBTS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for D-Wave Quantum Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 64.09%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 37.14%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 46.54% and 52.38%, respectively.

QBTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 29.17% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 44.19%. The price of QBTS leaped by -17.33% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -9.71%.