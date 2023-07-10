Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s current trading price is -30.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.12 and $3.70. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.18 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.65 million observed over the last three months.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) currently has a stock price of $2.56. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.69 after opening at $2.55. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.54 before it closed at $2.67.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $3.70 on 02/01/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.12 on 09/29/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.28B and boasts a workforce of 24924 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Companhia Siderurgica Nacional as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.87, with a change in price of -0.72. Similarly, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional recorded 3,577,692 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.88%.

How SID’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SID stands at 2.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.96.

SID Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional over the past 50 days is 40.00%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 20.59%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 24.51% and 21.48%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SID Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.60%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.51%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SID has leaped by -3.40%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.16%.