Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Coinbase Global Inc.’s current trading price is -32.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 149.51%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $31.55 and $116.30. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 13.24 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 15.29 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is $78.72. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $81.19 after opening at $78.15. The stock touched a low of $77.6202 before closing at $78.10.

The market performance of Coinbase Global Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $116.30 on 08/04/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $31.55, recorded on 01/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.32B and boasts a workforce of 4510 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Coinbase Global Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Coinbase Global Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 62.11, with a change in price of +21.63. Similarly, Coinbase Global Inc. recorded 17,201,172 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.89%.

How COIN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COIN stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

COIN Stock Stochastic Average

Coinbase Global Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 92.89%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.06%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.96% and 93.83%, respectively.

COIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 122.44%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 108.81%. The price of COIN fallen by 52.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.68%.