Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Cisco Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -2.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.08%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $38.60 and $52.56. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 15.57 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 18.67 million over the last three months.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) current stock price is $50.99. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $51.65 after opening at $51.00. The stock’s lowest point was $50.74 before it closed at $51.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cisco Systems Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $52.56 on 04/03/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $38.60 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 208.28B and boasts a workforce of 83300 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Cisco Systems Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 49.40, with a change in price of +3.73. Similarly, Cisco Systems Inc. recorded 18,876,785 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.89%.

How CSCO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CSCO stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

CSCO Stock Stochastic Average

Cisco Systems Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 79.34%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 53.45%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.15% and 70.25%, respectively.

CSCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 7.03%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 7.23%. The price of CSCO increased 2.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.43%.