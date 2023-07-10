CGC’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -79.39% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -81.04%. The price of CGC leaped by -35.62% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 8.75%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has a current stock price of $0.48. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.5141 after opening at $0.4267. The stock’s low for the day was $0.402, and it eventually closed at $0.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $4.77 on 12/05/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.38, recorded on 06/30/23.

52-week price history of CGC Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Canopy Growth Corporation’s current trading price is -90.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.96%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.38 and $4.77. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 51.45 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 12.27 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -70.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 279.23M and boasts a workforce of 1621 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Canopy Growth Corporation

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Canopy Growth Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3942, with a change in price of -1.8040. Similarly, Canopy Growth Corporation recorded 10,063,549 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.12%.

CGC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Canopy Growth Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 9.33%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 25.84%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.46% and 26.40%, respectively.