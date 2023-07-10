CAN: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 20.39% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 14.29%. The price of CAN fallen by 28.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 18.66%.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has a current stock price of $2.48. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.56 after opening at $2.25. The stock’s low for the day was $2.24, and it eventually closed at $2.24.

In terms of market performance, Canaan Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.54 on 07/22/22, while the lowest value was $1.83 on 06/06/23.

52-week price history of CAN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Canaan Inc.’s current trading price is -45.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.52%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.83 and $4.54. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.32 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.45 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 423.81M and boasts a workforce of 541 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Canaan Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Canaan Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.53, with a change in price of -0.29. Similarly, Canaan Inc. recorded 2,267,892 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.47%.

CAN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CAN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Canaan Inc. over the last 50 days is at 63.41%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 87.30%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.08% and 86.80%, respectively.