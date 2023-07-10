C3.ai Inc. (AI) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. C3.ai Inc.’s current trading price is -19.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 286.32%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.16 and $48.87. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 31.11 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 27.79 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for C3.ai Inc. (AI) is $39.25. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $42.19 after an opening price of $39.56. The stock briefly fell to $39.0322 before ending the session at $39.08.

C3.ai Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $48.87 on 06/16/23 and the lowest value was $10.16 on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 86.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.52B and boasts a workforce of 914 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.09, with a change in price of +16.26. Similarly, C3.ai Inc. recorded 26,746,111 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +70.73%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for C3.ai Inc. over the last 50 days is 70.01%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 44.39%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 45.74% and 43.26%, respectively.

AI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 250.76% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 246.12%. The price of AI fallen by 2.78% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.33%.