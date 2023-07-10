Borqs Technologies Inc. Inc. (BRQS) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -20.95%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -25.60%. The price of BRQS decreased -23.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.55%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) current stock price is $0.16. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.1729 after opening at $0.17. The stock’s lowest point was $0.1602 before it closed at $0.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $1.88 on 07/13/22, with the lowest value being $0.15 on 07/03/23.

52-week price history of BRQS Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -91.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.52%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.15 and $1.88. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.09 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.65 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.71M and boasts a workforce of 315 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2327, with a change in price of -0.1355. Similarly, Borqs Technologies Inc. recorded 1,680,557 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.17%.

BRQS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. over the past 50 days is 13.84%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 16.86%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 15.54% and 16.87%, respectively, over the past 20 days.