BBD’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 24.04% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 24.04%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 38.47%. The price of BBD increased 0.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.71%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) current stock price is $3.36. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.395 after opening at $3.35. The stock’s lowest point was $3.34 before it closed at $3.28.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $3.90 on 10/05/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.30 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of BBD Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current trading price is -13.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.06%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $2.30 and $3.90. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 18.91 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 24.88 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.01B and boasts a workforce of 88381 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Banco Bradesco S.A.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Banco Bradesco S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.93, with a change in price of +0.91. Similarly, Banco Bradesco S.A. recorded 26,485,623 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.14%.

BBD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BBD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BBD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Banco Bradesco S.A. over the last 50 days is presently at 68.16%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 21.95%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.10% and 32.00%, respectively.