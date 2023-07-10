BBAI Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The present stock price for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is $2.08. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.2391 after an opening price of $2.11. The stock briefly fell to $2.09 before ending the session at $2.11.

In terms of market performance, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.77 on 02/06/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.58 on 12/30/22.

52-week price history of BBAI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -69.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 258.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.58 to $6.77. In the Technology sector, the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.45 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.7.72 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 319.60M and boasts a workforce of 649 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.54, with a change in price of -1.82. Similarly, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. recorded 7,921,984 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -46.30%.

BBAI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 12.60%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 16.20%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 15.26% and 26.30%, respectively.

BBAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 208.74% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 173.76%. The price of BBAI fallen by 0.48% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -11.49%.