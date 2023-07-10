ATRA’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -43.60%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -44.78%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ATRA has fallen by 12.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.50%.

At present, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has a stock price of $1.85. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.86 after an opening price of $1.67. The day’s lowest price was $1.61, and it closed at $1.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $9.13 on 07/12/22 and a low of $1.45 for the same time frame on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of ATRA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -79.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.45 and $9.13. The Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.14 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.95 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 162.60M and boasts a workforce of 330 employees.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.6591, with a change in price of -2.4100. Similarly, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. recorded 1,666,288 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.57%.

ATRA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATRA stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ATRA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 25.56%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 41.10%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 29.35% and 23.23%, respectively.