Aterian Inc. (ATER) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Aterian Inc.’s current trading price is -84.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.94%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.35 and $3.58. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.13 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.14 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Aterian Inc. (ATER) is currently priced at $0.56. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.56 after opening at $0.457. The day’s lowest price was $0.457 before the stock closed at $0.46.

Aterian Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $3.58 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.35 on 06/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aterian Inc. (ATER) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.48M and boasts a workforce of 178 employees.

Aterian Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Aterian Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7755, with a change in price of -0.6802. Similarly, Aterian Inc. recorded 1,030,737 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -54.85%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATER stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ATER Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Aterian Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 39.58%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.42%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 62.28% and 57.28% respectively.

ATER Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -27.33% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.40%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ATER has leaped by -3.48%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 33.29%.