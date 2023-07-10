ASLN’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Performance

At present, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) has a stock price of $2.49. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.72 after an opening price of $2.70. The day’s lowest price was $2.38, and it closed at $2.88.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $4.94 on 08/15/22 and a low of $1.70 for the same time frame on 11/02/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of ASLN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s current trading price is -49.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.70 to $4.94. In the Healthcare sector, the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.72 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.13 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.70M and boasts a workforce of 34 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.65, with a change in price of -1.46. Similarly, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited recorded 102,066 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.95%.

ASLN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited over the last 50 days is 4.76%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 5.95%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.67% and 26.08%, respectively.

ASLN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 38.33%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -16.78%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ASLN has leaped by -40.07%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -30.83%.