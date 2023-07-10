ARR: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -7.37%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.51%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ARR has fallen by 2.25%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.16%.

At present, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) has a stock price of $5.22. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $5.23 after an opening price of $5.05. The day’s lowest price was $5.05, and it closed at $5.17.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $7.98 on 07/29/22 and the lowest value was $4.38 on 10/11/22.

52-week price history of ARR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s current trading price is -34.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$4.38 and $7.98. The ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 2.43 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.28 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 987.31M.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.16, with a change in price of -0.96. Similarly, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. recorded 5,730,769 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.67%.

ARR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARR stands at 8.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ARR Stock Stochastic Average

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 77.72%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 52.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 39.15% and 38.67%, respectively.