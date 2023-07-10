Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on U.S. Bancorp Inc. (USB) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -23.10% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -26.57%. The price of USB fallen by 0.83% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.50%.

The present stock price for U.S. Bancorp (USB) is $33.53. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $33.80 after an opening price of $32.86. The stock briefly fell to $32.84 before ending the session at $33.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

U.S. Bancorp’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $49.95 on 01/26/23 and a low of $27.27 for the same time frame on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of USB Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. U.S. Bancorp’s current trading price is -32.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.97%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $27.27 and $49.95. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 3.59 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 16.88 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

U.S. Bancorp (USB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.57B and boasts a workforce of 76646 employees.

U.S. Bancorp: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating U.S. Bancorp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.48, with a change in price of -15.44. Similarly, U.S. Bancorp recorded 16,526,205 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.44%.

USB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for USB stands at 0.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.91.

USB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for U.S. Bancorp over the last 50 days is 88.09%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 92.83%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.52% and 81.12%, respectively.