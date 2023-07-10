Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ambev S.A.’s current trading price is -4.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.54%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.40 and $3.24 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.86 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 14.08 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) currently stands at $3.09. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.05 after starting at $3.04. The stock’s lowest price was $3.01 before closing at $3.03.

Ambev S.A.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $3.24 on 11/04/22 and a low of $2.40 for the same time frame on 02/10/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.49B and boasts a workforce of 52000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.84, with a change in price of +0.57. Similarly, Ambev S.A. recorded 16,933,516 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.51%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABEV stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

ABEV Stock Stochastic Average

Ambev S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 67.02%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 38.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.25% and 40.23%, respectively.

ABEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 13.42%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 16.86%. The price of ABEV fallen by 3.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.99%.