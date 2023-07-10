Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Amazon.com Inc.’s current trading price is -11.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.38%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $81.43 and $146.57. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 41.88 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 62.73 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is $129.78. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $130.97 after opening at $128.59. It dipped to a low of $128.1294 before ultimately closing at $128.36.

Amazon.com Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $146.57 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during that time was $81.43, recorded on 01/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1317.02B and boasts a workforce of 1541000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Amazon.com Inc.

As of right now, 42 analysts are rating Amazon.com Inc. as a BUY, 8 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 108.83, with a change in price of +32.17. Similarly, Amazon.com Inc. recorded 59,831,891 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.96%.

How AMZN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMZN stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

AMZN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Amazon.com Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 93.26%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 78.42%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 78.07% and 81.48%, respectively.

AMZN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 54.50% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 52.43%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AMZN has fallen by 2.50%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.47%.