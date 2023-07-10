Allarity Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (ALLR) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -99.14%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -98.96%. The price of ALLR decreased -62.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -51.78%.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) current stock price is $3.53. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.70 after opening at $3.66. The stock’s lowest point was $3.48 before it closed at $3.81.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $3276.00 on 08/18/22, and the lowest price during that time was $3.72, recorded on 07/07/23.

52-week price history of ALLR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -99.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -5.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.72 and $3276.00. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.71 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.35 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -93.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.78M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 82.31, with a change in price of -259.39. Similarly, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. recorded 225,697 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -98.66%.

ALLR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. over the past 50 days is 0.29%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.50%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 11.68% and 13.37%, respectively, over the past 20 days.