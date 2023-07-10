Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -37.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 323.24%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.24 and $1.63. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.03 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.79 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has a stock price of $1.02. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.05 after an opening price of $0.88. The day’s lowest price was $0.87, and it closed at $0.87.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.63 on 05/22/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.24 on 10/24/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 101.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 161.30M and boasts a workforce of 204 employees.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Akebia Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8948, with a change in price of +0.2175. Similarly, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,813,513 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.10%.

AKBA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 35.65%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 16.36% and 7.18% respectively.

AKBA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 76.78%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 61.04%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AKBA has leaped by -15.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.22%.