AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 3.60M Market Cap

The current stock price for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) is $0.19. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.196 after opening at $0.196. It dipped to a low of $0.181 before ultimately closing at $0.19.

The market performance of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $2.26 on 07/11/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.14, recorded on 06/05/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of AGRI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s current trading price is -91.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.86%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.14 and $2.26. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.83 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.77 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -70.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.60M and boasts a workforce of 15 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6064, with a change in price of -0.9340. Similarly, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. recorded 520,593 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.39%.

AGRI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGRI stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AGRI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. over the last 50 days is presently at 8.85%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.88%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.61% and 13.93%, respectively.

AGRI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -83.54% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -83.84%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AGRI has leaped by -40.61%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -25.60%.