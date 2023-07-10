AFRM Stock Update: Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has a current stock price of $13.65. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $14.135 after opening at $13.84. The stock’s low for the day was $13.59, and it eventually closed at $13.79.

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $40.97 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during that time was $8.62, recorded on 12/22/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of AFRM Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -66.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.35%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $8.62 and $40.97. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 12.67 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 15.73 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.08B and boasts a workforce of 2552 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Affirm Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Affirm Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.77, with a change in price of +1.13. Similarly, Affirm Holdings Inc. recorded 16,046,903 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.03%.

AFRM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AFRM stands at 1.88. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.88.

AFRM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Affirm Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 44.99%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 12.41%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 14.73% and 20.77%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AFRM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 41.16% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 38.02%. The price of AFRM leaped by -13.72% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -11.25%.