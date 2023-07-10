Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s current trading price is -14.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 107.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $54.57 and $132.83. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 37.11 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 67.73 million observed over the last three months.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has a current stock price of $113.17. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $115.33 after opening at $114.16. The stock’s low for the day was $113.04, and it eventually closed at $113.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $132.83 on 06/13/23, with the lowest value being $54.57 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 182.74B and boasts a workforce of 25000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

As of right now, 24 analysts are rating Advanced Micro Devices Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 98.67, with a change in price of +31.69. Similarly, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. recorded 65,803,523 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.89%.

How AMD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

AMD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. over the last 50 days is at 62.05%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 23.65%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 25.06% and 28.36%, respectively.

AMD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 74.73% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 75.02%. The price of AMD leaped by -8.90% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.73%.