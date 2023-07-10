Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s current trading price is -69.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 633.92%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.64 and $15.52 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.53 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.78 million over the last three months.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) stock is currently valued at $4.70. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.82 after opening at $4.82. The stock briefly dropped to $4.40 before ultimately closing at $4.94.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $15.52 on 06/12/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.64 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 214.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.06M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.17, with a change in price of +2.76. Similarly, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. recorded 1,076,142 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +142.32%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AHI stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

AHI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 27.28%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 24.65%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.46% and 28.69%, respectively.

AHI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 186.58%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 171.68%. The price of AHI increased 278.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.24%.