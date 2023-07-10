Acasti Pharma Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Up 0.06% in 6 Months, Up -3.60% in 30 Days

The stock of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is currently priced at $0.52. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $3.4434 after opening at $3.30. The day’s lowest price was $3.069 before the stock closed at $0.59.

Acasti Pharma Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $0.99 on 08/18/22 and the lowest value was $0.34 on 12/13/22.

52-week price history of ACST Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s current trading price is -47.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.34 to $0.99. In the Healthcare sector, the Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.52 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.76220.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.50M and boasts a workforce of 32 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Acasti Pharma Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5027, with a change in price of -0.1590. Similarly, Acasti Pharma Inc. recorded 79,031 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.42%.

Examining ACST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACST stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ACST Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Acasti Pharma Inc. over the last 50 days is 42.86%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 32.13%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.01% and 64.05%, respectively.

ACST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 3.79% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.06%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ACST has leaped by -3.60%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.76%.