A Tale of Resilience: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) is $104.37. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $108.50 after opening at $108.00. The stock touched a low of $103.78 before closing at $107.89.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $108.00 on 07/07/23, and the lowest price during that time was $18.47, recorded on 08/17/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of RETA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -3.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 465.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $18.47 and $108.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.63 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.79 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.05B and boasts a workforce of 321 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 87.61, with a change in price of +60.74. Similarly, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,247,970 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +139.22%.

RETA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 87.08%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 80.18%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.14% and 89.63%, respectively.

RETA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 174.73%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 191.86%. The price of RETA fallen by 11.11% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.44%.