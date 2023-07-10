A Closer Look at Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Stock Gains

The current stock price for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) is $0.48. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.5099 after opening at $0.5026. It dipped to a low of $0.4705 before ultimately closing at $0.52.

The stock market performance of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.56 on 11/10/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.11, recorded on 06/21/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of AGLE Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -69.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 351.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.11 and $1.56. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.33 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 6.67 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 82.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.80M and boasts a workforce of 61 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2658, with a change in price of -0.0559. Similarly, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. recorded 4,178,784 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.43%.

AGLE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGLE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AGLE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. over the past 50 days is 43.77%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 43.77%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 43.38% and 42.02%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AGLE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 6.69% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.08%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AGLE has fallen by 280.95%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.52%.